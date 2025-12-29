Menu

Weather

Heavy rainfall warning for B.C.’s north coast with up to 200 millimetres expected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2025 12:52 pm
1 min read
Seals lay on the rocks of a small island in Chatham Sound near Prince Rupert, B.C., Friday, June, 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
Seals lay on the rocks of a small island in Chatham Sound near Prince Rupert, B.C., Friday, June, 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of British Columbia’s north coast region, with some areas expecting as much as 200 millimetres today.

The weather agency says the heaviest rain is expected around Prince Rupert, B.C., some 750 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Haida Gwaii, meanwhile, is expected to receive up to 110 millimetres of rain, while 100 millimetres is forecast near Kitimat.

The rain warnings have been triggered by a Pacific frontal system, which has also led to a winter storm warning in nearby Terrace.

Environment Canada says almost 25 centimetres of snow has already fallen in Terrace and residents can expect more wet snow and freezing rain.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for both Haida Gwaii and the north coast, with nearby rivers possibly reaching or exceeding bank levels in the current rain event.

“Localized high flows are expected due to heavy rainfall rates and rain-on-snow melt run-off in outer coastal areas near Prince Rupert and on Haida Gwaii,” the River Forecast Centre flood watch advisory says. “Hazards include swift water, road washouts and increased potential of landslide activity.”

Snow up to 40 centimetres have also been forecast for the two main roads linking the Alaskan Panhandle and Yukon through B.C., the South Klondike Highway and Haines Road, due to the latest weather system.

Environment Canada has also issued a warning for up to 15 centimetres of snow in the Cassiar Mountains area along the B.C.-Yukon border.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

