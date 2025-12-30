Toronto hate crime suspect denied refugee status in 2018

One of the Toronto men recently charged with alleged hate and extremism-motivated crimes targeting women and Jews was denied refugee status more than seven years ago, according to court records.

Government records obtained by Global News show that Osman Azizov is an Azerbaijani citizen who, accompanied by his parents, crossed into Canada between official border points near Lacolle, Que., in 2017.

The Immigration and Refugee Board rejected the Azizov family’s asylum claims in 2018, the Refugee Appeal Division denied their appeal, and the Federal Court declined to review the case in 2019, the records indicate.

But Azizov was nonetheless living in Toronto when he was arrested in August for allegedly trying to kidnap three women at gunpoint. Police announced the charges on Dec. 19, saying they were “motivated by hate.”

The 18-year-old and his co-accused, Farad Sadaat, 19, and Waleed Khan, 26, face almost 80 charges. Khan has also been charged with terrorism offences that allege he is a supporter of the Islamic State.

There is no public record explaining why Azizov was still living in Toronto so long after his bid for refugee status failed, and neither the police nor his lawyer would comment.

But a friend told Global News that after the family’s refugee claims were unsuccessful, they applied to stay in Canada on humanitarian and compassionate grounds and were accepted last year.

“They are all permanent residents,” said Jeyhun Ismayilov, who said he knew the family when they lived in Azerbaijan and is still in touch with them now that they are living in Toronto.

The case could raise new questions for the government about Canada’s immigration system and public safety amid heightened security concerns following the antisemitic killings in Sydney, Australia.

The last significant ISIS-inspired attack that was disrupted in Ontario led MPs to hold committee hearings after Global News reported on the alleged past of one of the Egyptian-born suspects.

Before arriving in Canada and planning what police called a “serious, violent attack in Toronto” in 2024, Ahmed Fouad Eldidi had allegedly appeared in a 2015 ISIS execution video in which he could be seen hacking up an Iraqi victim with a sword.

Despite his suspected role in ISIS, Eldidi was able to immigrate to Canada and obtain citizenship weeks before he and his son were caught in a hotel room as they were allegedly preparing to conduct an attack.

Although the government ordered a review of its security screening system at the time, Global News has repeatedly requested a copy and other documents about the case, but the government has not released any.

The charges have not yet been tested in court, and the Eldidis have denied the allegations.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada did not respond to questions about Azizov. The RCMP referred questions to the Canada Border Services Agency, which also did not respond.

Peel Regional Police, which first pressed charges against Azizov, referred questions to the Toronto Police Service, which declined to comment about his citizenship.

The Azerbaijan embassy in Ottawa did not respond. Azizov’s lawyer said he could not comment on his client’s case or background since the matter was before the courts.

“We urge the federal government to act swiftly to protect Canadians, including through bail reform and faster, more effective immigration enforcement and screening,” said Howard Fremeth, vice-president of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.