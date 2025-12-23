Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2025 7:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation'
FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation
WATCH: The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York sought an interview with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for connections to Canadian sex offender and fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York sought an interview with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for connections to Canadian sex offender and fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

The revelation comes in the latest batch of documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An April 2020 letter from American authorities officially requested assistance from their U.K. counterparts in securing an interview with the former prince.

The letter says that evidence exists linking Mountbatten Windsor to both Epstein and Nygard in two separate sex trafficking investigations.

Trending Now

Nygard was sentenced to 11 years by an Ontario judge last year, who described him as a “sexual predator” when handing down the sexual assault sentence.

King Charles stripped his brother of his remaining royal titles in November due to Mountbatten Windsor’s connections to Epstein.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices