Sports

Bench-clearing minor hockey fight, appearing to involve coaches, caught on video

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Minor hockey fight caught on video'
Minor hockey fight caught on video
Witnesses said the fight took place at Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Sunday. An investigation has been launched.
An investigation has been launched in a bench-clearing minor hockey fight that allegedly had coaches scrapping on the ice.

Witnesses said the brawl broke out at Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Sunday and took place while a player was lying hurt on the ice.

Shortly after the player was hurt, two people, not wearing hockey gear, could be seen squaring off.

It is not known what led to the brawl.

The Greater Vernon and Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Associations have indicated an investigation is underway, both stating that they do “not tolerate the actions that took place.”

 

