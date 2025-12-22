SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The Ben Mulroney Show
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Nathan Cherry, Lions agree to two-year extension

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2025 1:24 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby (18) falls as B.C. Lions defensive lineman Nathan Cherry (91) defends during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby (18) falls as B.C. Lions defensive lineman Nathan Cherry (91) defends during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

VANCOUVER – Canadian defensive lineman Nathan Cherry has signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions.

Cherry was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

The six-foot-one, 271-pound lineman enters his fifth season with the team after playing in all 18 of B.C.’s games in 2025, making four defensive tackles.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Calgary Close-up: Quarterback play key if Stamps are to advance in CFL playoffs'
Calgary Close-up: Quarterback play key if Stamps are to advance in CFL playoffs
Story continues below advertisement

He added three tackles in two Grey Cup playoff appearances.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Selected third overall in the 2022 CFL Draft, the Saskatoon native made 28 appearances over his first three seasons with 15 defensive tackles, two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Cherry suited in up 41 games with the Saskatchewan Huskies from 2016-21.

Along with winning Hardy Cups in 2018 and 2019, he registered 46 total tackles (28 solo, 18 assisted), 10 sacks and a fumble recovery. Cherry capped his U Sports career by earning First-Team All-Canadian in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices