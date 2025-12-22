Nathan Cherry, Lions agree to two-year extension

See more sharing options

VANCOUVER – Canadian defensive lineman Nathan Cherry has signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions.

Cherry was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

The six-foot-one, 271-pound lineman enters his fifth season with the team after playing in all 18 of B.C.’s games in 2025, making four defensive tackles.

He added three tackles in two Grey Cup playoff appearances.

Selected third overall in the 2022 CFL Draft, the Saskatoon native made 28 appearances over his first three seasons with 15 defensive tackles, two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Cherry suited in up 41 games with the Saskatchewan Huskies from 2016-21.

Along with winning Hardy Cups in 2018 and 2019, he registered 46 total tackles (28 solo, 18 assisted), 10 sacks and a fumble recovery. Cherry capped his U Sports career by earning First-Team All-Canadian in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2025.