Time running out for Quebec millionaire as winning Lotto 6/49 ticket still unclaimed

Loto-Québec says the $1-million prize for a Lotto 6/49 winning ticket is still unclaimed, and time is running out.
A lottery draw on Jan. 4, 2025 saw a winning ticket that was sold just north of Montreal in the Laurentides region, specifically Thérèse-De Blainville Regional County Municipality, for $1 million.
The deadline to claim the winning ticket is Jan. 4, 2025.
Deadlines for lottery tickets expire one year after the draw. Loto-Québec said it is encouraging players to check their lottery tickets via a retail outlet, the app or online on their website.
“We encourage every player to check their tickets, they can have a big surprise,” Loto-Québec said.
The lottery corporation said it typically informs lottery ticket buyers when a ticket worth more than $100,000 still has not been claimed for several weeks after a draw.
Any unclaimed prizes are re-distributed to players as bonus prizes and special draws.
