Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

15 injured after San Francisco cable car stops abruptly, throwing passengers

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted December 16, 2025 3:39 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '15 injured after San Francisco cable car stops abruptly'
15 injured after San Francisco cable car stops abruptly
Fifteen people on a San Francisco cable car were injured when it stopped suddenly on its tracks as it was travelling up California Street in Nob Hill.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fifteen people were injured after a cable car in San Francisco came to an abrupt stop on Monday, throwing passengers around the carriage, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 3:07 p.m. on California Street between Leavenworth and Hyde, in the Nob Hill area of San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

“Initial report was that the cable car made an abrupt stop causing its passengers to be tossed around inside the cable car,” it wrote in a Facebook statement.

Emergency services said passengers reported minor visual traumas, as well as bumps and bruises. Two suffered “minor trauma,” such as black eyes, San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Ken Smith told the San Francisco Standard.

Footage posted on X by the fire department shows the cable car stopped facing downhill along California Street, with a cracked window.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) wrote on X that it is investigating the incident and that safety on public transit vehicles is a “top priority.”

The SFMTA said it is inspecting the track and that the car will be taken out of service, according to spokesperson Erica Kato, the San Francisco Standard reported.

The incident was not caused by a collision, authorities said, ABC 7 News reported, though investigators said it is unclear if an object made contact with the cable car or if the smashed glass was caused by a passenger hitting it.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Cable car collisions are rare in San Francisco, though they do occur from time to time.

In October 2023, seven people were injured after the gripman on the Powell-Hyde line car activated his emergency brake to avoid hitting a vehicle on the tracks. Six people were taken to hospital after being flung forward. In that incident, 16 passengers were on the cable car, officials reported, according to ABC 7 News.

In December 2022, a woman was hit by a cable car and suffered traumatic brain and spinal injuries. In 2024, she was awarded an $11-million settlement after claiming the crossing where she was hit was confusing and dangerous and that the cable car operator failed to stop the vehicle properly.

Story continues below advertisement

San Francisco’s cable car network is famous for its fleet of iconic trolleys dating back more than 150 years. The cars are the only cable-pulled, manually operated transit vehicles in regular service anywhere in the world, though not all original lines remain operational. The trolleys are popular with tourists and are maintained for their historical significance, according to the SFMTA.

Invented by Andrew Smith Hallidie in San Francisco, they have withstood both the test of time and nature, surviving the great San Francisco earthquake and fires of 1906 and have outlasted several political movements intent on removing them from city streets.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices