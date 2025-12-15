‘For our little girl’: Family holds memorial toy drive for kids in N.S. hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Family and friends of an 11-year-old Nova Scotia girl who died in October are honouring her memory with a toy drive to bring joy to the children who are spending the holidays at the IWK hospital in Halifax.

Sawyer Titus, who died in October after an illness, spent months in hospital and travelled often from her home to the IWK.

“I’ve seen firsthand kids that are here and stuck in the holidays. Why not try to make something a little brighter for somebody else?” Sawyer’s father, Ryan Titus, said.

On Monday, after weeks of collecting toys and goodies, the family travelled from Digby, N.S., to Halifax to deliver the presents in person. They were able to fill two SUVs and two pickup trucks full of gifts.

“Our inspiration was for our little girl,” said Ryan. “She was very good at catching people’s hearts and it definitely showed.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Sawyer Titus, 11, died on Oct. 27, 2025. Her family organized a toy drive for the Halifax hospital, where she received treatment. Angela Capobianco/Global News

He said the act was something Sawyer would have wanted to do as well because she was a passionate and kind child.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

And for those at the IWK, it was a welcome gesture.

“We’re super appreciative of all the things the community does to support the families while they’re here and to help make it normal for them,” said Krista Naugler, the IWK’s child services co-ordinator.

The gifts will be added to a growing collection as part of Operation Snowpile.

“It’s a secret shop where (families at the IWK) can come and they can have access to some things to help support them to get ready for the holiday season,” said Naugler.

View image in full screen The family travelled from Digby, N.S., to Halifax to deliver the presents in person. They were able to fill two SUVs and two pickup trucks full of gifts. Angela Capobianco/Global News

Ryan and his wife, Jessica Titus, plan on continuing the toy drive in Sawyer’s honour for years to come, especially after the overwhelming community and family support the drive received.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was ridiculous how much stuff that just came in. Our house was full, every room. The only spot we had to sit was on the couch,” said Ryan.

“So it was pretty awesome to see everything.”

Coming back to the IWK was also bittersweet for the family. Having the chance to visit the hospital for a positive reason was a gift for them, too.

“It feels nicer to be leaving this time on a better note. Still hard to come back, and it will be the only reason to come back now is to bring toys, I would imagine.”