District of Hope hit by flooding, road closures from atmospheric river

The District of Hope, B.C., was hit hard by heavy rain on Wednesday night from the atmospheric river that struck the province.
Mayor Victor Smith told Global News on Thursday morning that he assessed some of the sites after crews were out all night monitoring the situation.
A landslide in the Richmond Hill area did damage some cars, he confirmed, but fortunately no one was hurt.
Get breaking National news
“We have all the highways closed and then the local ministry contractor Anderson will be out this morning assessing the situation and … start working on getting the roads open,” Smith said.
He confirmed that the rain started easing off around 11 p.m. on Wednesday and many areas dried up by Thursday morning.
“The hardest-hit area for us, we can see where the water was flowing on Richmond Hill,” he added.
Schools were also closed in Hope on Thursday as the roads were closed.
“We’re basically an island right now again,” Smith said.
“But you know … we’re well supplied and everything else and you know hydro… I expect some of the roads to be open this morning.”
Smith said they think the worst is over and crews are now in the mop-up stage.
- Cowichan case blamed for sinking B.C. property deals, including luxury hotel purchase
- Atmospheric river forces closure of all major highways between Lower Mainland, Interior
- One of Kimberly Proctor’s killers denied parole again, board believes he is still a risk
- Egypt and Iran protest Seattle FIFA match over Pride celebrations
Comments