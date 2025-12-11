Menu

Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘immediate’ release from ICE detention

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted December 11, 2025 11:18 am
2 min read
FILE - Kilmar Abrego Garcia joins supporters in a protest rally outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Baltimore, Aug. 25, 2025. View image in full screen
FILE - Kilmar Abrego Garcia joins supporters in a protest rally outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Baltimore, Aug. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)
A Maryland judge has ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from ICE detention, according to a Thursday court ruling.

Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported to his native El Salvador earlier this year despite an existing order blocking his deportation. He was returned to the U.S. on human smuggling charges, which he says are false, and was released from criminal custody in August and returned to Maryland.

Click to play video: 'Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda'
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda
He was arrested again days later in Baltimore and processed for deportation, with officials marking Uganda as a potential location, as well as several other African nations, including Eswatini, Liberia and Ghana. Still, the plan did not go ahead, according to court documents.

“Since Abrego Garcia’s return from wrongful detention in El Salvador, he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority,” Judge Paula Xinis wrote.

“Because Abrego Garcia has been held in ICE detention to effectuate third-country removal absent a lawful removal order, his requested relief is proper,” Xinis added, saying that the Trump administration’s “conduct over the past months belie that his detention has been for the basic purpose of effectuating removal, lending further support that Abrego Garcia should be held no longer.”

“For this reason, the Court will GRANT Abrego Garcia’s Petition for immediate release from ICE custody,” Xinis concluded.

Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in March after the Trump administration claimed he was involved in MS-13 gang activity.

A Salvadoran national, Abrego Garcia has an American wife and child and has lived in Maryland for years.

He originally immigrated to the U.S. illegally as a teenager. An immigration judge in 2019 ruled Abrego Garcia could not be deported to El Salvador because he faced danger from a gang that targeted his family.

When he was mistakenly deported there in March, his case became a rallying point for those who oppose U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

For nearly three months, Abrego Garcia’s lawyers fought for his return in a federal court in Maryland. The Trump administration described the mistaken removal as “an administrative error” but insisted he was in a gang.

Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S. in June on new human smuggling charges stemming from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee, where he was detained before being released back to Maryland and then being detained again.

Abrego Garcia is currently being held under ICE supervision in Pennsylvania’s Moshannon Valley Processing Center.

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

