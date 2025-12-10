Metrolinx probing electrocution of dog at Hamilton’s West Harbour GO

Send this page to someone via email

A dog owner is mourning their pet after a damaged electrical cable led to the animal being electrocuted when it stepped on a metal cover that had become electrified at a GO station in Hamilton.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at GO West Harbour on November 30 and extend our sympathies to the owner on the loss of their pet,” the agency wrote in an email.

According to Metrolinx, the incident occurred on Nov. 30 at the GO West Harbour station, with police confirming it took place at approximately 7:54 a.m.

“Our early investigation has found that a damaged electrical cable was in contact with a metal hand well cover which subsequently electrocuted the dog,” the email said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The station platforms cannot conduct electricity if the bus loop lights are active.”

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial agency told Global News that it was notified of the electrical hazard by Hamilton police, and said it responded immediately.

In an email to Global News, Hamilton police said they responded to the scene, secured it and awaited GO Transit and other officials to assess the situation.

“An exposed electrical wire, which had come loose from surrounding cement, was found to have made contact with the metal grate, causing it to become energized,” a police spokesperson wrote.

“The wire supplied power to streetlights on GO station property.”

Police added that there was no evidence of tampering or criminal activity.

The agency said it secured the area, isolated the power, and corrective work was completed before it restored service, adding a full inspection of the West Harbour Plaza confirmed the issue had been isolated and “no further safety risks were identified.”

Police confirmed there is no further risk to the public and no additional affected areas as a result of the incident.

Metrolinx did not specify where in the plaza the metal cover was located.

“Safety remains our highest priority,” the agency wrote. “Metrolinx staff routinely monitor and inspect GO stations for defects and/or issues to ensure our facilities are maintained to a standard that is safe for customers.”