Entertainment

Grammy-nominated opera singer stabbed to death in his home, son arrested

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 11:22 am
2 min read
This undated photo provided by ACM 360 Artists on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, shows Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes. View image in full screen
This undated photo provided by ACM 360 Artists on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, shows Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes. (ACM 360 Artists via AP)
Grammy-nominated opera and gospel singer Jubilant Sykes has died after being stabbed at his home in California.

Hi son, 31-year-old Micah Sykes, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Santa Monica police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call on Monday at approximately 9:20 p.m. for an assault in progress. Officers were directed to the scene by the reporting party.

Inside the residence, officers found Sykes, who had sustained critical injuries consistent with a stabbing. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police located the suspect, the victim’s son, inside the residence and took him into custody without incident, the statement added.

Investigators are currently processing physical evidence collected at the scene, including a weapon recovered from the incident.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The suspect will be booked for homicide, and the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration,” the statement concluded.

Jubilant Sykes was nominated at the 2010 Grammy Awards for best classical album for his performance in Leonard Bernstein’s Mass. He also appeared in the 1990 Metropolitan Opera production of The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess as Jake.

During his career, Sykes performed at many revered venues, including the Kennedy Center, the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, the Barbican Centre in London and the Apollo Theatre.

He was born in Los Angeles in 1945 and began singing as a soprano as a young child before growing up to sing as a baritone. He also performed jazz and gospel music.

He told NPR in 2002 that he felt comfortable singing in every genre, from pop to opera.

“My singing is like breathing — it’s an extension of me. I don’t think of it is extraordinary. It’s my passion,” he told NPR.

Sykes served as artistic advisor to Orchestra Santa Monica, and he sang in and narrated some of the group’s performances, the organization said in a statement.

“Jubilant was a true inspiration—his artistry, generosity, and kindness touched countless lives,” said Roger Kalia, Orchestra Santa Monica’s music director.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

