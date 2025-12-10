Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and three people are in custody after an early morning shooting in the southeast Calgary community of Lynnwood.

Calgary police say officers were called to the 7000 block of 20th Street Southeast at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots.

They found one man outside his vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting was found a short time later and one person was arrested.

Following the initial shooting, police also received reports of suspicious activity in the community of Palliser. Officers were dispatched and arrested two other people but their connection to the shooting is under investigation.

Police add that this appears to be a targeted shooting and are investigating the connection between the victim and potential suspects.

Large portions of 20A Street Southeast and 76 Avenue Southeast were shut down as the initial investigation got underway.

As a result, the Almadina Language Charter Academy – Ogden Campus has been closed for the day because of where the shooting took place and the traffic closures in the area.