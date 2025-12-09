Toronto police officer facing theft, breach of trust charges

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they’ve charged one of their officers with theft after they allegedly stole property at a downtown police office.

Police allege the constable was working at the 52 Division front desk on Sept. 4 when they took found property instead of logging it and arranging for its return to the owner.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say the 50-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

They say the constable has also been charged with obstructing a peace officer and breach of trust.

Police say the constable has been with the service for 16 years and has been suspended with pay.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 20.