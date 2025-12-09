Menu

Crime

Toronto police officer facing theft, breach of trust charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2025 6:08 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Toronto police say they’ve charged one of their officers with theft after they allegedly stole property at a downtown police office.

Police allege the constable was working at the 52 Division front desk on Sept. 4 when they took found property instead of logging it and arranging for its return to the owner.

They say the 50-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

They say the constable has also been charged with obstructing a peace officer and breach of trust.

Trending Now

Police say the constable has been with the service for 16 years and has been suspended with pay.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 20.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

