Sports
Headline link
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Ontaria Wilson, release 2026 schedule

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 6:21 pm
2 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (80) makes a catch in front of Toronto Argonauts defensive back Benjie Franklin (23) during first half CFL football action in Toronto on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Ontaria Wilson has been quite a find for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The six-foot, 175-pound rookie is the CFL club's top receiver with 37 catches for 575 yards and two TDs at the halfway point of the season for Winnipeg (3-6). View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (80) makes a catch in front of Toronto Argonauts defensive back Benjie Franklin (23) during first half CFL football action in Toronto on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Ontaria Wilson has been quite a find for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The six-foot, 175-pound rookie is the CFL club's top receiver with 37 catches for 575 yards and two TDs at the halfway point of the season for Winnipeg (3-6). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made their first major signing of the off-season and also released their complete 2026 schedule.

The Bombers signed receiver Ontaria Wilson to a two-year contract extension. He was already signed through 2026 so the new contract will keep Wilson in the Blue and Gold through the 2028 campaign.

The 26-year-old rejoined the Bombers in September after attending training camp with the NFL’s New York Jets. He appeared in six regular season games and recorded 21 catches for 382 yards with three touchdowns.

He had another TD in their playoff loss to the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semifinal.

Wilson broke into the CFL with the Bombers in 2024 and appeared in all 18 games as a rookie before signing an NFL deal.

The Bombers still have 35 pending free agents. Free agency begins on Feb. 10.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Ontaria Wilson, release 2026 schedule - image View image in full screen

The Bombers will kick off the regular season in Cowtown with their season opener on Friday, June 5 against the Calgary Stampeders. They’ll return home the following week for a Thursday matchup for the home opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

It’s the first of three Thursday home games on the schedule. They’ll play five Friday night contests, along with two Saturday matchups. They actually have an extra home game, with 10 contests scheduled at Princess Auto Stadium because the Toronto Argonauts are losing their stadium for a month for the FIFA World Cup.








The July 10th game against the Boatmen will see the Argos designated as the home team.

Winnipeg will play the Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders and the BC Lions in the pre-season. The Bombers will have a three-game homestand starting in late July.

The annual Labour Day Classic and Banjo Bowl is the Bombers only back-to-back after having four this past season.

They’ll play every team twice except for the Stampeders and Edmonton Elks, who they’ll face three times each. The Stamps will visit Princess Auto Stadium twice, while they’ll make an extra trip to Edmonton.

Their bye weeks are more spaced out next year with byes in weeks three, 10, and 16.

Winnipeg will finish the season with three straight West Division matchups, including their last two games on the road with the season finale against the Leos on Oct. 23. The 113th Grey Cup is on Nov. 15 in Calgary.

