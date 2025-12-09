Menu

Politics

Booze bonanza: Manitoba’s temporary lifting on U.S. alcohol ban sees strong sales

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2025 5:49 pm
1 min read
Gaps on a shelf where various US booze should be on sale is shown at a SAQ liquor store in Montreal, Friday, February 7, 2025. View image in full screen
Gaps on a shelf where various US booze should be on sale is shown at a SAQ liquor store in Montreal, Friday, February 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes.
The thirst for United States booze in Manitoba appears to be much higher than initially thought.

The provincial government pulled American liquor from its store shelves in March, in response to tariffs on Canadian goods imposed by the United States.

On Monday, the province started a temporary lift on the cross-border booze ban, beginning with private retailers, restaurants, lounges and other businesses.

The general public will be able to buy the products starting Wednesday until Dec. 24 at some liquor outlets.

The government was planning to sell about $1 million worth of American liquor, but Premier Wab Kinew says about $1.9 million was snapped up within the first four hours on Monday.

It’s not clear how much more will be available for sale, but Kinew estimates the province has about $8 million in total U.S. liquor products.

“I think we’re just going to expand the pilot (project), if you will,” Kinew told reporters Tuesday.

“Recognizing that within half a day, Manitoba businesses had bought almost double what we had expected — there’s definitely a demand here.”

Proceeds for the booze sales, estimated at $500,000 initially, have been earmarked for charities across the province.

Manitoba’s ban on American booze only applies to products made in the U.S., not to U.S.-based brands such as Budweiser that are brewed in Canada.

Manitoba’s decision to temporarily allow sales followed a similar charity fundraising idea in Nova Scotia, and is aimed partly at selling items that might expire.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

