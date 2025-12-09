Family of 15-year-old shot dead by police near Montreal sues officers, city

See more sharing options

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot by police in an off-island suburb of Montreal in September is suing the officers and the city of Longueuil, Que.

Six members of the family of Nooran Rezayi say Longueuil police used unreasonable and disproportionate force when they opened fire on the teenager.

They are seeking about $2.2 million in damages and for those responsible to be held accountable.

Rezayi was shot dead after officers responded to a 911 call about a group of armed young people in a residential neighbourhood in Longueuil.

Quebec’s independent police watchdog later revealed the only gun seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot the teenager.

The allegations in the lawsuit have not been tested in court.