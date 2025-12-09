SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs’ McMann to have hearing for high-sticking

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2025 10:09 am
1 min read
TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann will have a hearing Tuesday for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning winger Oliver Bjorkstrand.

The incident occurred three minutes into the third period of Toronto’s 2-0 win over Tampa Bay on Monday at Scotiabank Arena.

McMann received a match penalty after swinging his stick and hitting Bjorkstrand’s head following a light cross-check from the Lightning forward.

The 29-year-old McMann has eight goals and six assists in 29 games for Toronto (14-11-4) this season.

He has never been suspended in the NHL.

Leafs coach Craig Berube disagreed with the match penalty on Monday, calling it a “tough one.”

“From our view on the bench, I couldn’t really see it too well. I’ll take a look at it, but I had a tough time with that,” he said post-game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

