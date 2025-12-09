Man charged with attempted murder after 3 people attacked in Newfoundland

Police in Newfoundland say a 32-year-old man is facing two counts of attempted murder after three people were attacked in St. John’s.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it received reports Monday of a man banging on doors and screaming.
They say two women were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, with one described as being in critical condition.
While on scene, police say officers received another report of a man being assaulted nearby, possibly by the same suspect.
Investigators say the man was arrested and, along with attempted murder, has also been charged with several counts of assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
