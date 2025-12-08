Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Goldeyes re-sign most valuable player Ramón Bramasco

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted December 8, 2025 9:56 pm
1 min read
Ramón Bramasco at the plate for the Winnipeg Goldeyes. View image in full screen
Ramón Bramasco at the plate for the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The Winnipeg Goldeyes have their most valuable player back under contract for the 2026 season.

The Fish announced on Monday they’ve re-signed infielder Ramón Bramasco.

Bramasco was the Goldeyes’ player of the year after hitting for a team-best batting average of .289 last season. He also belted seven home runs and had 52 runs batted in.

Primarily a third baseman, the 28-year-old California product has played the last two seasons for the Goldeyes.

“Getting Ramón back was a top priority for us this off-season,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins in a media release.

“He’s been one of our most impactful players and leaders these past few years. His consistent production is uncommon, and we are thrilled to have him back.”

Bramasco also played first base, second base and shortstop last season.

Bramasco is the Goldeyes sixth player under contract with less than five months until the start of spring training.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

