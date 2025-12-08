Winnipeg Goldeyes re-sign most valuable player Ramón Bramasco

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have their most valuable player back under contract for the 2026 season.

The Fish announced on Monday they’ve re-signed infielder Ramón Bramasco.

Bramasco was the Goldeyes’ player of the year after hitting for a team-best batting average of .289 last season. He also belted seven home runs and had 52 runs batted in.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Primarily a third baseman, the 28-year-old California product has played the last two seasons for the Goldeyes.

“Getting Ramón back was a top priority for us this off-season,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins in a media release.

“He’s been one of our most impactful players and leaders these past few years. His consistent production is uncommon, and we are thrilled to have him back.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bramasco also played first base, second base and shortstop last season.

Bramasco is the Goldeyes sixth player under contract with less than five months until the start of spring training.