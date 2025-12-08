Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspected northeast Edmonton stabbing leaves 19-year-old dead

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 8, 2025 7:32 pm
2 min read
Edmonton police responded to a reported stabbing in the Parkdale area, where a 19-year-old man died at the Fernwood Apartments building near 80 Street and 117 Avenue on Monday, December 8, 2025. View image in full screen
Edmonton police responded to a reported stabbing in the Parkdale area, where a 19-year-old man died at the Fernwood Apartments building near 80 Street and 117 Avenue on Monday, December 8, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section is investigating the suspicious overnight death of a 19-year-old at an apartment complex in the city’s northeast.

Police responded around 2 a.m. Monday to a 911 call from someone reporting a stabbing in the Parkdale neighbourhood.

Officers arrived at the Fernwood Apartments building near 80 Street and 117 Avenue to find a 19-year-old man in medical distress.

EPS said officers provided first aid until EMS arrived and took over, but the young man succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Apartment building resident Casey Warford told Global News for the last few days they’d been hearing loud banging that was shaking their apartment.

They followed the noise to an upstairs neighbour’s unit and knocked on the door, asking if anyone needed help — but they didn’t hear any response.

Story continues below advertisement

Warford then heard yelling on Sunday night, close to midnight.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Monday morning, police investigating the death knocked on Warford’s door, asking if they’d heard anything.

Warford said they’d spoken to the victim a handful of times and described the 19-year-old as friendly.

Warford believed the man had only lived at Fernwood for a few months and was shocked to hear of the death.

On Monday afternoon, blood was visible on the back door.

“I called my Mom and informed her of the incident and she was like, ‘You need to move out now!’ So it doesn’t really make you feel safe,” Warford said.

Police said shortly after the victim’s death, a 21-year-old man was arrested downtown at Jasper Avenue and 101 Street.

The suspect and victim knew one another, police said, but did not elaborate on how.

Trending Now

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police are asking residents in the Parkdale neighbourhood to check their properties for any unusual items that may have been discarded.

If you come across anything that appears suspicious, police asked that you do not move it and contact them immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Click to play video: 'Police stop new organized crime motorcycle gang from setting up chapter in Edmonton'
Police stop new organized crime motorcycle gang from setting up chapter in Edmonton
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices