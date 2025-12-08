Suspected northeast Edmonton stabbing leaves 19-year-old dead

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section is investigating the suspicious overnight death of a 19-year-old at an apartment complex in the city’s northeast.

Police responded around 2 a.m. Monday to a 911 call from someone reporting a stabbing in the Parkdale neighbourhood.

Officers arrived at the Fernwood Apartments building near 80 Street and 117 Avenue to find a 19-year-old man in medical distress.

EPS said officers provided first aid until EMS arrived and took over, but the young man succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Apartment building resident Casey Warford told Global News for the last few days they’d been hearing loud banging that was shaking their apartment.

They followed the noise to an upstairs neighbour’s unit and knocked on the door, asking if anyone needed help — but they didn’t hear any response.

Warford then heard yelling on Sunday night, close to midnight.

On Monday morning, police investigating the death knocked on Warford’s door, asking if they’d heard anything.

Warford said they’d spoken to the victim a handful of times and described the 19-year-old as friendly.

Warford believed the man had only lived at Fernwood for a few months and was shocked to hear of the death.

On Monday afternoon, blood was visible on the back door.

“I called my Mom and informed her of the incident and she was like, ‘You need to move out now!’ So it doesn’t really make you feel safe,” Warford said.

Police said shortly after the victim’s death, a 21-year-old man was arrested downtown at Jasper Avenue and 101 Street.

The suspect and victim knew one another, police said, but did not elaborate on how.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police are asking residents in the Parkdale neighbourhood to check their properties for any unusual items that may have been discarded.

If you come across anything that appears suspicious, police asked that you do not move it and contact them immediately.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.