Crime

Man charged in connection with Surrey extortion-related shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 8, 2025 7:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey home hit by gunfire for second time'
Surrey home hit by gunfire for second time
WATCH: This Surrey home was shot at on Nov. 12. A man has now been charged in connection with the shooting. Taya Fast reports. – Nov 13, 2025
A man has been charged for his alleged involvement in an extortion-related shooting that took place in November in Surrey.

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, officers with the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit responded to a home on 32 Avenue and found that shots had been fired at the residence. No one was injured in the shooting.

Officers from the Surrey Police Service (SPS) also attended.

The BC Extortion Task Force took over the investigation and found that it involved one primary victim and several incidents related to them.

On Dec. 5, 21-year-old Avtar Singh was arrested and the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of unlawfully discharging a firearm against him.

Police said he remains in custody and will appear in court on Dec. 10.

“The BC Extortion Task Force has been working hard to advance investigations and secure charges,” Assistant Commissioner John Brewer with the BC RCMP said in a statement.

“While this charge approval signifies a strong step forward, please know that we are not done. Through our evidence-based investigations and strategic, intelligence-led operations we are committed to pursuing those who commit violent acts and are involved in extortions to hold them accountable.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

