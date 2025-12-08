Farmers welcome boost to business from Regina’s Agribition livestock show

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Western Agribition — or simply Agribition, as it’s widely known — is Canada’s largest livestock show. The 2025 edition wrapped up last week in Regina, leaving many farmers grateful for the opportunity to promote their industry after a difficult year of dealing with U.S. tariffs.

Agriculture is a big part of life in Saskatchewan, and the exhibition is a welcome opportunity for people celebrate the business and the culture that connects them.