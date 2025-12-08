Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Farmers welcome boost to business from Regina’s Agribition livestock show

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted December 8, 2025 12:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Agribition boosts business'
Agribition boosts business
After a year of battling tarrifs, farmers in the province come together to take advantage of Agribition and the boost it brings to business.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian Western Agribition — or simply Agribition, as it’s widely known — is Canada’s largest livestock show. The 2025 edition wrapped up last week in Regina, leaving many farmers grateful for the opportunity to promote their industry after a difficult year of dealing with U.S. tariffs.

Trending Now

Agriculture is a big part of life in Saskatchewan, and the exhibition is a welcome opportunity for people  celebrate the business and the culture that connects them.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices