Whitecaps future in Vancouver uncertain, MLS commissioner muses

There is confusion about the future of the Whitecaps in Vancouver following comments from the Major League Soccer commissioner on Thursday.

Don Garber said the current status of the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place is not sustainable and that, without a better lease and, ultimately, a soccer-specific venue, everything is on the table, including moving the team.

“We’re in the business of delivering for those people who really want to have an MLS team they can love and embrace,” Garber said.

“That’s not just fans, they have done that. We need to have cities and provinces do that and we’re still waiting to see if they will be able to deliver and if they don’t, we’ll have to make some tough decisions.”

Garber’s comments come amid the excitement of the FIFA World Cup draw and Saturday’s MLS final against Inter Miami.

B.C. Premier David Eby was asked about Garber’s comments as he took part in World Cup festivities on Friday.

“We have been engaging with the Whitecaps. They have faced, despite their success on the field, some significant financial challenges, and we’re working with them to do our best to keep our hopefully championship Whitecaps right here at home in British Columbia,” Eby said.

“This is important work.”

Ideally, for the club and league, a new agreement with BC Place would only be a bridge; the ultimate goal will be to build a soccer-specific stadium.

Hastings Park was brought up as a potential site, but changes in the gaming licence might mean a different solution is needed to keep the team in Vancouver.

There are reportedly some cities that are watching the Whitecaps situation closely — including Detroit, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Edmonton.