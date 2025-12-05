Menu

Hundreds of public sector workers warned their jobs could be cut, union says

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 3:41 pm
1 min read
What’s being cut to offset Carney’s federal budget spending?
Prime Minister Mark Carney's first federal budget promises tens of billions in new spending and investments, but the money has to come from somewhere. Mackenzie Gray reports on the cuts, including the public servant job losses and what unions are warning could happen as a result – Nov 5, 2025
A federal union says hundreds of workers have been warned they may lose their jobs as the government moves to shrink the size of the public service.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 219 people at Natural Resources Canada received notices this week saying their jobs might be cut.

Another 109 people at the Public Service Commission of Canada, 92 people at Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and 74 staffers at the Department of Finance received similar notices, the union says.

Singh rejects proposal to cut public sector jobs, says it’s ‘wrong thing to do’
Ottawa is looking to cut the number of public service jobs by about 40,000 from a peak of 368,000 positions in 2023-24.

About 10,000 jobs were eliminated from the federal public service over the past year.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada warns that job losses at Natural Resources Canada could “severely” weaken Canada’s ability to manage its energy and natural resources responsibly.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

