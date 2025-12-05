2 teens arrested after 15-year-old stabbed at Portage la Prairie school: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of 14-year-olds in Portage la Prairie are facing serious charges after a stabbing incident at a school parking lot, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said they were called to Portage Collegiate Institute just before 4 p.m. Thursday and found a 15-year-old victim who was being treated by paramedics for a stab wound.

According to investigators, the victim was confronted by two other teenage boys, who allegedly assaulted and stabbed him before fleeing the scene. One of the suspects was known to the victim, police said.

As a safety precaution, the school was placed in a hold and secure at the time of the attack.

With the help of police dog services, the suspects were tracked to a nearby home 40 minutes later and arrested, at which point the hold and secure was lifted.

The two teens have been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, resisting a peace officer and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

One of the suspects is also facing a charge of failing to comply with a release order.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Const. Larry Neufeld told 680 CJOB police didn’t believe there was a threat to the wider public, which is why notifications weren’t sent out to the community right away.

Police, as well as the school division, are looking into potential safety measures to prevent future incidents.

“We understand the concerns of the parents and the community in a situation like this, but we can always review our protocols in incidences such as this,” Neufeld said.