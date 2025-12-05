Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 teens arrested after 15-year-old stabbed at Portage la Prairie school: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 5, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Portage la Prairie have arrested two 14-year-old boys in a stabbing incident. View image in full screen
RCMP in Portage la Prairie have arrested two 14-year-old boys in a stabbing incident. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A pair of 14-year-olds in Portage la Prairie are facing serious charges after a stabbing incident at a school parking lot, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said they were called to Portage Collegiate Institute just before 4 p.m. Thursday and found a 15-year-old victim who was being treated by paramedics for a stab wound.

According to investigators, the victim was confronted by two other teenage boys, who allegedly assaulted and stabbed him before fleeing the scene. One of the suspects was known to the victim, police said.

As a safety precaution, the school was placed in a hold and secure at the time of the attack.

With the help of police dog services, the suspects were tracked to a nearby home 40 minutes later and arrested, at which point the hold and secure was lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

The two teens have been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, resisting a peace officer and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of the suspects is also facing a charge of failing to comply with a release order.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Const. Larry Neufeld told 680 CJOB police didn’t believe there was a threat to the wider public, which is why notifications weren’t sent out to the community right away.

Trending Now

Police, as well as the school division, are looking into potential safety measures to prevent future incidents.

“We understand the concerns of the parents and the community in a situation like this, but we can always review our protocols in incidences such as this,” Neufeld said.

Click to play video: 'Teen victim recovering after Brandon high school sword attack'
Teen victim recovering after Brandon high school sword attack
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices