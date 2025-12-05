Police investigating after man killed in Brampton stabbing

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a fatal stabbing in Brampton that happened Thursday night.
Officers were called to McMurchy Avenue and Pagebrook Court at around 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said a man was stabbed and suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after, paramedics said.
A large police presence was seen overnight for the investigation.
Police said the stabbing “appears targeted” and not random.
