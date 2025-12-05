Menu

Crime

Police investigating after man killed in Brampton stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 5, 2025 7:17 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Global News File
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a fatal stabbing in Brampton that happened Thursday night.

Officers were called to McMurchy Avenue and Pagebrook Court at around 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man was stabbed and suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after, paramedics said.

A large police presence was seen overnight for the investigation.

Police said the stabbing “appears targeted” and not random.

