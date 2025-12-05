Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan legislature set to wrap up with involuntary drug treatment bill

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 6:59 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe gestures while speaking during a press conference before the Speech from the Throne, in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe gestures while speaking during a press conference before the Speech from the Throne, in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Saskatchewan’s fall legislative sitting is set to wrap up with Premier Scott Moe’s government set to table a bill that aims to help those battling drug addictions.

A spokesperson from Moe’s office says more details are expected today on The Compassionate Intervention Act, which would see those with addictions receive treatment against their will in extreme circumstances.

Moe has said the legislation’s goal is to get people on a path to recovery.

Saskatchewan’s legislature began sitting in late October, with Moe’s government contending with pressures in health care, a growing deficit and trade issues with the United States and China.

Moe has visited both countries to promote free trade amid various U.S. levies and China’s punishing tariffs on canola.

His government recently approved an additional $1 billion in spending, which comes after a mid-year financial report predicted the province’s deficit is to grow to $427 million.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

