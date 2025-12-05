Saskatchewan legislature set to wrap up with involuntary drug treatment bill

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s fall legislative sitting is set to wrap up with Premier Scott Moe’s government set to table a bill that aims to help those battling drug addictions.

A spokesperson from Moe’s office says more details are expected today on The Compassionate Intervention Act, which would see those with addictions receive treatment against their will in extreme circumstances.

Moe has said the legislation’s goal is to get people on a path to recovery.

Saskatchewan’s legislature began sitting in late October, with Moe’s government contending with pressures in health care, a growing deficit and trade issues with the United States and China.

Moe has visited both countries to promote free trade amid various U.S. levies and China’s punishing tariffs on canola.

His government recently approved an additional $1 billion in spending, which comes after a mid-year financial report predicted the province’s deficit is to grow to $427 million.