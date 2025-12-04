Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets to host another outdoor game for 2026 Heritage Classic

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted December 4, 2025 7:33 pm
1 min read
The NHL prepares for the Heritage Classic in 2016. View image in full screen
The NHL prepares for the Heritage Classic in 2016. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hockey is returning to the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Winnipeg Jets will host another outdoor game next year. While there’s been no announcement from the Jets or the NHL yet, it was up on the league’s official website briefly on Thursday afternoon before getting taken down a short time later.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A Jets source would neither confirm nor deny that there is indeed an outdoor game coming up next year, but it’s believed an official announcement for a Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium will come as soon as this weekend.

The Jets are expected to play the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Trending Now

It’ll be the second outdoor NHL game in Winnipeg after the Jets previously hosted the Heritage Classic in 2016 against the Edmonton Oilers, where the Jets lost 3-0.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets also played the Calgary Flames in an outdoor game in Regina in 2019.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices