Winnipeg Jets to host another outdoor game for 2026 Heritage Classic

Hockey is returning to the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Winnipeg Jets will host another outdoor game next year. While there’s been no announcement from the Jets or the NHL yet, it was up on the league’s official website briefly on Thursday afternoon before getting taken down a short time later.
Get daily National news
A Jets source would neither confirm nor deny that there is indeed an outdoor game coming up next year, but it’s believed an official announcement for a Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium will come as soon as this weekend.
The Jets are expected to play the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, Oct. 25.
It’ll be the second outdoor NHL game in Winnipeg after the Jets previously hosted the Heritage Classic in 2016 against the Edmonton Oilers, where the Jets lost 3-0.
The Jets also played the Calgary Flames in an outdoor game in Regina in 2019.
Comments