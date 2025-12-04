Menu

Canada

Proposed bill in honour of slain Kelowna, B.C. woman takes big step forward

There was a rare display of unity in the House of Commons Wednesday as MP's of all political stripes gave unanimous support for a private member's bill to help strengthen laws around intimate partner violence.
By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted December 4, 2025 7:28 pm
2 min read
Bill C-225, otherwise known as Bailey's Law, is in honour of Kelowna's Bailey McCourt. View image in full screen
Bill C-225, otherwise known as Bailey's Law, is in honour of Kelowna's Bailey McCourt. Global News
There was a rare display of unity in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as MPs of all political stripes gave unanimous support to a private member’s bill to help strengthen laws around intimate partner violence.

Bill C-225, otherwise known as Bailey’s Law, passed second reading.

The bill is in memory of Bailey McCourt, a slain Kelowna, B.C., mother.

“To see every single member stand up and vote yes, it was unbelievable,” said an emotional Debbie Henderson, Bailey’s aunt and family spokesperson.

“They’re honouring Bailey. They’re honouring Bailey’s memory.”

McCourt, 32, was beaten to death in a parking lot in July.

Her estranged husband, James Plover, is charged with first degree murder.

Despite their grief, the family has been tirelessly pushing for judicial change.

“Being here in Ottawa is not something any of us ever anticipated having to do, ” Henderson said. “Advocating for the lives of other people’s loved ones is not something we expected to do.”

Bailey’s Law proposes numerous changes, including recognizing domestic violence as a distinct assault and making the killing of an intimate partner an automatic first degree murder charge.

It also improves risk assessments for offenders.

The bill was brought forward by Frank Caputo, a Conservative MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola.

“Private member’s bills generally are very rare,” Caputo said. “To have an opposition private member’s bill pass in the House is extremely rare.”

Caputo and the family had been advocating for the bill for several months, saying at times, it seemed like an uphill battle making any headway.

Trending Now

“I wasn’t sure if the bill was going to pass a week earlier or even a few days earlier,” Caputo said. “So what a surprise for how it passed and with such enthusiasm.”

The bill still needs to move through a parliamentary committee, get senate approval and royal assent to be enacted into law, a process that could take months.

“That’s a bit frustrating, ” Caputo said. “But I’m going to keep on hammering at the government to schedule this as quickly as possible.”

Bailey McCourt left behind two young children when she died.

“I think Bailey would be so proud and so relieved,” Henderson said. “She has two young daughters and she would want to see these changes for them to know that they have hope of a better, safer future.”

