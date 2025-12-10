Pembina Trails details information stolen in 2024 cyber attack

Send this page to someone via email

The Pembina Trails School Division has compiled a list of the information compromised in a 2024 data breach.

Supt. Shelley Amos said the division hired a cybersecurity company to complete a “data mine” of the compromised information — at least some of which was posted to the dark web after the division declined to pay a large ransom to the group responsible.

Amos added that the division has begun sending personalized notices to some of the people affected.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“If we have a list identified to us, and we can attach a name to a social insurance number or a passport number, we would reach out individually to that person,” she told Global News.

Amos said the division hired a cybersecurity company to monitor the division’s computer systems 24/7.

Story continues below advertisement

Cybersecurity analyst Ritesh Kotak says anyone whose information has been compromised should watch for suspicious emails, texts or calls.

“You may have received a phone call, and on those calls there’s nobody on the other line and … the phone just hangs up,” he said, adding it’s “an auto dialer trying to test out different numbers” to see if they are legitimate.

Watch the video above to learn more about the scope of the information stolen.