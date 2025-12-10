Menu

Education

Pembina Trails details information stolen in 2024 cyber attack

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 9:42 am
1 min read
The Pembina Trails School Division says they've offered a credit monitoring service to additional individuals affected in a data breach that took place in Dec. 2024. Superintendent Shelley Amos says the division has hired a cybersecurity company to monitor the division's computer systems "probably on a permanent basis.". View image in full screen
The Pembina Trails School Division says they've offered a credit monitoring service to additional individuals affected in a data breach that took place in Dec. 2024. Superintendent Shelley Amos says the division has hired a cybersecurity company to monitor the division's computer systems "probably on a permanent basis.". Getty Images
The Pembina Trails School Division has compiled a list of the information compromised in a 2024 data breach.

Supt. Shelley Amos said the division hired a cybersecurity company to complete a “data mine” of the compromised information — at least some of which was posted to the dark web after the division declined to pay a large ransom to the group responsible.

Amos added that the division has begun sending personalized notices to some of the people affected.

“If we have a list identified to us, and we can attach a name to a social insurance number or a passport number, we would reach out individually to that person,” she told Global News.

Amos said the division hired a cybersecurity company to monitor the division’s computer systems 24/7.

Cybersecurity analyst Ritesh Kotak says anyone whose information has been compromised should watch for suspicious emails, texts or calls.

“You may have received a phone call, and on those calls there’s nobody on the other line and … the phone just hangs up,” he said, adding it’s “an auto dialer trying to test out different numbers” to see if they are legitimate.

Watch the video above to learn more about the scope of the information stolen.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

