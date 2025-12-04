QB Trevor Harris signs one-year extension after leading Roughriders to Grey Cup

See more sharing options

Grey Cup MVP Trevor Harris signed a one-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

The veteran quarterback led the Riders to the 2025 CFL championship, throwing for 302 yards and a Grey Cup-record 85.2 per cent completion rate in a 25-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg.

He also passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 Western Final win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, including a late game-winning drive.

Harris threw for 4,549 yards and 24 touchdowns in the regular season, completing 73.6 per cent of his passes to lead the league.

He is a three-time Grey Cup champion, having previously won titles with Toronto in 2012 and Ottawa in 2016.

He enters 2026 ranked 13th all-time in CFL passing yards with 37,697.