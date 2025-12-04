Menu

Sports

QB Trevor Harris signs one-year extension after leading Roughriders to Grey Cup

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2025 3:25 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) passes to Saskatchewan Roughriders' A.J. Ouellette (45) as they take on Montreal Alouettes in first half CFL football action at the 112th Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) passes to Saskatchewan Roughriders' A.J. Ouellette (45) as they take on Montreal Alouettes in first half CFL football action at the 112th Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Grey Cup MVP Trevor Harris signed a one-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

The veteran quarterback led the Riders to the 2025 CFL championship, throwing for 302 yards and a Grey Cup-record 85.2 per cent completion rate in a 25-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg.

He also passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 Western Final win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, including a late game-winning drive.

Harris threw for 4,549 yards and 24 touchdowns in the regular season, completing 73.6 per cent of his passes to lead the league.

He is a three-time Grey Cup champion, having previously won titles with Toronto in 2012 and Ottawa in 2016.

He enters 2026 ranked 13th all-time in CFL passing yards with 37,697.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

