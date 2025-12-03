Rigid model blamed for failed Penticton vote to approve tiny homes for the unhoused

Send this page to someone via email

A day after Penticton, B.C., city council voted against moving forward with a tiny home community for the unhoused, the decision is not sitting well with many, including homeless advocates.

“They don’t care if people die on the streets and to me, that is disgusting,” said Desiree Surowski, the executive director of the Penticton Overdose Prevention Society.

The society runs a winter shelter on Dawson Avenue and was hopeful that tiny homes would add more supports for those experiencing homelessness.

“I have the responsibility….to go and tell people who have worked their butts off to stabilize in a system that is not set up for stabilization, and tell them that our city council doesn’t think they’re worthy of anything more, that they’re not worthy of being given an opportunity to increase their well-being,” Surowski told Global News.

Despite a growing homelessness problem in the South Okanagan city, council voted 4-2 against the project and the millions of provincial dollars that would come along with it.

“My vote is not against helping people, let me make that clear,” said an emotional Jason Reynen, one of the four councillors who voted against issuing the temporary use permit, which would move the project forward. “It’s a vote for the right kind of help.”

Calling it a very tough decision, Reynen said it’s an increase in treatment supports that are badly needed and not more wet facilities.

“We have wet housing and a lot of those people have been in there and stuck in there for quite some time,” Reynen said. “So I think moving them to a detox is the next step.”

The pros and cons of the low-barrier facility were debated for more than an hour ahead of the failed vote, with councillors against it describing the province’s approach as too rigid and authoritative.

“We’re the community. I am not the parent telling my child this is what’s best for you, take it,” said councillor Campbell Watt, who also voted in opposition. “I’m a councillor representing the community and I’m hearing a lot of opposition and a lot in favour, which to me means the engagement process wasn’t enough.”

Councillor Shannon Stewart also voted against the temporary use permit.

“In addition to the communities that are saying yes to this model, there are several across the province that are saying no and I think that that’s significant as well,” she said.

The added pressure of local government losing funding by saying no to a model it doesn’t believe is the right fit for the community was also criticized.

“This feels so pressured to do it because of the leverage being made by the province to adhere to and I don’t feel right about it,” Watt added.

Some councillors questioned why the province can’t be more flexible and approve projects that don’t necessarily fall under its strict model, using dry and wet options as an example.

“Every city is different, and it can’t be a one-shoe-fits-all,” Reynen said.

But the minister responsible said she’s seeing positive outcomes in other B.C. communities and expressed disappointment that Penticton voted against it.

“There’s a clear and significant need for additional housing options and support services and this is a setback for that need,” said Christine Boyle, B.C.’s housing minister.

“This is a model that is working in many other communities, that we’re seeing make a difference.”

Tuesday’s vote means millions of dollars the province had earmarked for Penticton’s tiny homes is now no longer guaranteed, as the funding may be redirected to another community.

“I’m always open to conversation but Penticton has not shown that they’re seriously interested in this tangible, funded solution,” Boyle said.

“We will now be taking the next steps toward working with other communities.”

As for council’s next steps, Reynen said he hopes those include advocating to the province for a more Penticton-tailored solution.

“I hope the province listens, ” Reynen said. “I hope the province will work with us in the future so we can find a solution that fits Penticton.”

Mayor Julius Bloomfield and councillor Isaac Gilbert were two votes in favour of moving ahead with the tiny home community.