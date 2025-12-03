Spy watchdog faces ‘difficult choices,’ fewer reviews due to budget cuts

Send this page to someone via email

The vice-chair of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency says the spy watchdog will face “very difficult choices” about what it examines in coming years due to federal budget cuts.

The federal budget presented last month included a plan to reduce government spending and save $13 billion annually by 2028-29.

Most federal departments and agencies must find savings of 15 per cent over the next three years.

The review agency, which keeps an eye on the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and several other intelligence organizations, expects to have less money due to the belt-tightening.

Agency vice-chair Craig Forcese told a media briefing Wednesday there’s a good chance the watchdog will reduce the number of studies it does each year.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree acknowledged that the intelligence review agency will have less money.

“I look forward to working with them to ensure that, while there will be expenditure reductions, it’s not in areas that will impact their core function,” Anandasangaree said Wednesday after a Liberal caucus meeting.

The planned budget cuts follow the introduction of federal legislation to bolster the powers of police and CSIS to collect information, and to allow the Coast Guard to conduct security patrols and gather intelligence.

The intelligence review agency can examine any national security or intelligence activity across the federal government, including events that involve multiple organizations.

Forcese said “it’s not news to us” that some intelligence organizations are not happy about the review agency knocking at their door.

“It’s not fun being reviewed,” he said. He added that the review agency is like the proverbial canary in the coal mine that can detect problems and nudge organizations to improve.

The review agency also investigates complaints, primarily national security-related allegations against CSIS, the RCMP or the Communications Security Establishment, Canada’s cyberspy service.

The review agency’s annual report for 2024, tabled in Parliament this week, says it saw a notable increase in the number of complaint investigations linked to immigration security screening delays.

CSIS provides security advice to Immigration Department and Canada Border Services Agency officials on immigration and citizenship applicants.

CSIS advised the intelligence review agency that the time it takes to provide security advice is influenced by several factors, including resource limitations and federal priorities, the report says.