Ottawa’s ‘refreshed’ AI strategy delayed to next year, minister says

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon said Wednesday that an updated federal AI strategy is set to be released in 2026, a delay that he did not explain when testifying to parliamentarians.

In September, Solomon told an AI conference in Montreal that the “refreshed” strategy will be tabled later this year, “almost two years ahead of schedule.”

He told the House of Commons science and research committee in his opening statement that the strategy remains ahead of schedule, but instead said it will come “in the new year.”

Solomon highlighted several investments the government has made in the past year in AI research and development, and to support Canada-based data centres and other infrastructure through a “sovereign compute strategy.”

“We are investing in every aspect of this ecosystem, and therefore in the future of our economy, especially science and research,” he said.

The Liberal government in September announced a new 28-member AI “task force” to consult with the industry and other Canadian sectors on changes to the federal strategy, giving it until the end of October to do so, which Solomon called a “focused sprint.”

He said “more than 11,300 Canadians shared ideas through our public portal” that will complement the task force’s findings, “the largest digital engagement in our department’s history,” along with dozens of stakeholder submissions.

The committee’s vice-chair, Bloc Quebecois MP Maxime Blanchette-Joncas, raised concerns that allowing comments to be submitted anonymously risked allowing foreign actors to influence the strategy.

Solomon said all information on the public consultations, including a list of commenters, will be released along with the strategy.

He said his department was also working on privacy legislation to protect Canadians’ data and children online when using AI, but did not say when that bill will be tabled.

Conservative MP Kelly DeRidder told Solomon that expert witnesses at the committee’s study of AI have said “nothing” from the government’s original AI strategy in 2017 has been implemented, despite Ottawa spending over $2 billion on the sector and committing another $2.4 billion in last year’s budget.

Budget 2025 commits nearly $1 billion over five years “to support a large-scale sovereign public AI infrastructure,” and lays out plans to implement AI and quantum computing across the public sector and private industry.

DeRidder said Canada was falling behind other G7 members on AI innovation as it continues to develop and update its strategies.

“We don’t need a new mission statement, minister, we need a strategy. So what’s your strategy to commercialize and monetize Canadian innovation in Canada so it stays in Canada, and is a positive net return for the Canadian taxpayer,” she asked.

Solomon said Canada has “made tremendous progress” and pointed to a recent Deloitte study that suggested the Canadian AI sector has generated $100 billion for the domestic economy.

Conservatives raised concerns about Canadian firms contracting American companies and selling its innovation abroad, to which Solomon said Ottawa is committed to prioritizing Canada-based companies like Cohere.

The Toronto-based AI company signed a memorandum of understanding with Ottawa earlier this year to work on AI applications within the public service. It will also expand its presence in the United Kingdom under a separate agreement with Britain.

Solomon said business decisions made by Canadian companies are up to them and not for the government to decide or influence.