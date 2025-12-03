SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Fantastic news’: Ford welcomes ICE plan to order Ontario armoured vehicles

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted December 3, 2025 4:50 pm
1 min read
Roshel armoured vehicles are seen at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show CANSEC, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. View image in full screen
Roshel armoured vehicles are seen at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show CANSEC, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it’s “fantastic news” that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is planning to order armoured vehicles from a company based in Brampton.

Reports emerged this week of U.S. government procurement plans to order 20 Senator vehicles for its ICE officers, a move worth roughly $10 million.

“That’s fantastic, I’ve been through that plant,” Ford said when asked about the news on Wednesday. “They make great military vehicles.”

The Senators are armoured tactical vehicles used by Ukraine in its war with Russia, made by Roshel, a company headquartered in Brampton, Ont. The Americans plan to sole-source them from the company because it can complete the order within 30 days.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The order from one of the most controversial parts of the Trump administration comes as U.S. tariffs batter the Ontario economy, most recently being blamed for 1,000 job losses at Algoma Steel.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know it’s ironic, but that’s alright,” Ford said. “We’ll take orders anywhere in the world and thank goodness that the Americans are ordering it off us.”

The department, commonly known as ICE, is awash in controversy and allegations of human rights abuses as U.S. President Donald Trump pursues a campaign to expel vast numbers of immigrants residing in the country illegally.

–with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'New Orleans protesters rally against planned ICE raids in Louisiana'
New Orleans protesters rally against planned ICE raids in Louisiana
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices