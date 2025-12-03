Menu

Canada

Premier calls for investigation into Nova Scotia Power over handling of cyberattack

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2025 2:47 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia Power's headquarters is seen in Halifax, on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Power's headquarters is seen in Halifax, on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV/SDV
The premier of Nova Scotia is calling for an investigation into how a major power utility has handled a cyberattack.

Tim Houston says in a letter to the chair of the Nova Scotia Energy Board that he wants the regulator to look into the way the private utility has billed customers since a system breach in March.

Nova Scotia Power, a subsidiary of Halifax-based Emera Inc., has said the personal and financial data belonging to 280,000 ratepayers was accessed by an unauthorized party as early as March 19.

Since the breach, the utility has said it can no longer rely on remote meter readings and has chosen to estimate electricity consumption for some customers’ billing.

As a result, Houston says customers have been dealing with inflated bills, consecutive charges within short periods, and a lack of communication about billing adjustments.

Houston says customers should not be paying for Nova Scotia Power’s failures, adding that the promise of a fix coming in the future does little to help residents dealing with these issues today.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

