N.S. premier to meet with Massachusetts governor to discuss trade and energy exchange

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is in Boston to talk about trade and energy opportunities with Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

Houston’s office says Rebecca Tepper, the Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environment, and Nova Scotia ministers of Tourism and Natural Resources, are also expected to participate in discussions.

While in Boston, Houston has plans to attend the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Boston Common Thursday.

Every year, Nova Scotia sends a Christmas tree to Boston to thank it for sending medical personnel and supplies following a major explosion in Halifax in 1917.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu helped to cut down the nearly 14-metre white spruce when she visited Nova Scotia last month

Nova Scotia exported $1.2 billion worth of goods to New England states last year, according to the premier’s office, while imports reached almost $64 million.

