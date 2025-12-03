SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa pledges another $235M to Ukraine as NATO ministers meet

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2025 11:56 am
1 min read
U.S. officials discuss Ukraine war in Russia, here’s what it means
The government is pledging another $235 million in funding for Ukraine, with National Defence Minister David McGuinty and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announcing Canada’s latest commitments.

McGuinty says Canada will work with NATO allies to purchase a package of critical military capabilities sourced from the United States valued at around USD $500 million.

Canada’s contribution to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List package will be CAD $200 million.

At a meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in Brussels, Anand announced $35 million in funding for NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

A Global Affairs Canada news release says the funding will allow NATO to provide Ukraine with medical supplies, personal protective equipment, communications tools, training, logistics support and support measures to enhance Ukraine’s interoperability with NATO forces and rebuild critical defence infrastructure.

The Global Affairs Canada news release says Canada has committed nearly $22 billion in funding for Ukraine since 2022, including $6.5 billion in funding for military assistance to Ukraine through to 2029.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

