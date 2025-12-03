Ottawa pledges another $235M to Ukraine as NATO ministers meet

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The government is pledging another $235 million in funding for Ukraine, with National Defence Minister David McGuinty and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announcing Canada’s latest commitments.

McGuinty says Canada will work with NATO allies to purchase a package of critical military capabilities sourced from the United States valued at around USD $500 million.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada’s contribution to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List package will be CAD $200 million.

At a meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in Brussels, Anand announced $35 million in funding for NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

A Global Affairs Canada news release says the funding will allow NATO to provide Ukraine with medical supplies, personal protective equipment, communications tools, training, logistics support and support measures to enhance Ukraine’s interoperability with NATO forces and rebuild critical defence infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

The Global Affairs Canada news release says Canada has committed nearly $22 billion in funding for Ukraine since 2022, including $6.5 billion in funding for military assistance to Ukraine through to 2029.