Politics

Alberta government asks prosecutors to reconsider laying charges in self-defence cases

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2025 4:56 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Mickey Amery announce proposed changes to several pieces of democratic process legislation, in Edmonton on Tuesday April 29, 2025. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Mickey Amery announce proposed changes to several pieces of democratic process legislation, in Edmonton on Tuesday April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is urging Crown prosecutors to think twice about charging someone who acts to defend themselves or others in their own homes.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery issued guidance effective last week to Crown prosecutors, saying that prosecuting for those offences will not be in the public interest.

Amery says Albertans should feel confident that they won’t be thrown in jail for defending themselves and their loved ones.

Click to play video: 'What the law really says about defending your home from an intruder'
What the law really says about defending your home from an intruder
As part of a motion to be introduced in the legislature today, Smith’s government is also directing provincial authorities not to enforce Ottawa’s gun buyback program or prosecute people under the federal rules.

Amery’s motion argues the program is unconstitutional, and that the province has jurisdiction over property and civil rights.

He says the buyback program only punishes law-abiding gunowners and does nothing to stop violent criminals.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

