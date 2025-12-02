Alberta government asks prosecutors to reconsider laying charges in self-defence cases

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is urging Crown prosecutors to think twice about charging someone who acts to defend themselves or others in their own homes.
Justice Minister Mickey Amery issued guidance effective last week to Crown prosecutors, saying that prosecuting for those offences will not be in the public interest.
Amery says Albertans should feel confident that they won’t be thrown in jail for defending themselves and their loved ones.
As part of a motion to be introduced in the legislature today, Smith’s government is also directing provincial authorities not to enforce Ottawa’s gun buyback program or prosecute people under the federal rules.
Amery’s motion argues the program is unconstitutional, and that the province has jurisdiction over property and civil rights.
He says the buyback program only punishes law-abiding gunowners and does nothing to stop violent criminals.
