Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Adding Alberta health-care numbers to licences increases fraud risk: privacy watchdog

By Jason Franson The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
Alberta's information and privacy commissioner is concerned the Alberta government's plan to add health-care numbers to driver's licences would increase the risk of fraud. View image in full screen
Alberta's information and privacy commissioner is concerned the Alberta government's plan to add health-care numbers to driver's licences would increase the risk of fraud. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s privacy watchdog is raising concerns about a new government bill that would add health-care numbers to driver’s licences and other forms of identification.

Information and privacy commissioner Diane McLeod says it would increase the risk of fraud as the numbers could be obtained outside of health-care settings.

McLeod says personal health numbers are sought after due to Canada’s public health-care system and, if obtained by bad actors to access care, it could cause harm by having incorrect health records.

She says she’s also concerned because the Alberta government body responsible for driver’s licences, the Registrar of Motor Vehicles, isn’t subject to privacy laws.

Alberta's UCP government has promised to replace the province's flimsy health care cards with a new plastic card integrating the health-care card with an Albertan’s driver’s licence. View image in full screen
Alberta’s UCP government has promised to replace the province’s flimsy health care cards with a new plastic card integrating the health-care card with an Albertan’s driver’s licence. Global News

Primary Health Services Minister Adriana LaGrange says the legislation prohibits unauthorized people from using personal health numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

LaGrange says the government is developing further regulations regarding the motor vehicle registrar and is to discuss those changes with McLeod.

Click to play video: 'Criticisms over citizenship on Alberta driver’s licenses'
Criticisms over citizenship on Alberta driver’s licenses
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices