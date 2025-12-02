Adding Alberta health-care numbers to licences increases fraud risk: privacy watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s privacy watchdog is raising concerns about a new government bill that would add health-care numbers to driver’s licences and other forms of identification.

Information and privacy commissioner Diane McLeod says it would increase the risk of fraud as the numbers could be obtained outside of health-care settings.

McLeod says personal health numbers are sought after due to Canada’s public health-care system and, if obtained by bad actors to access care, it could cause harm by having incorrect health records.

She says she’s also concerned because the Alberta government body responsible for driver’s licences, the Registrar of Motor Vehicles, isn’t subject to privacy laws.

Alberta's UCP government has promised to replace the province's flimsy health care cards with a new plastic card integrating the health-care card with an Albertan's driver's licence.

Primary Health Services Minister Adriana LaGrange says the legislation prohibits unauthorized people from using personal health numbers.

LaGrange says the government is developing further regulations regarding the motor vehicle registrar and is to discuss those changes with McLeod.