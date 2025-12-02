Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto garbage truck driver struck, killed by the vehicle he was operating: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 2, 2025 10:37 am
1 min read
Image from the scene. View image in full screen
Image from the scene. Max Trotta / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say a garbage truck worker was struck and killed Tuesday morning by the vehicle he was operating.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver died at the scene, police said.

Trending Now

The Ministry of Labour was notified of the incident. No further details were released.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices