Toronto garbage truck driver struck, killed by the vehicle he was operating: police

Toronto police say a garbage truck worker was struck and killed Tuesday morning by the vehicle he was operating.
Police said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road.
The driver died at the scene, police said.
The Ministry of Labour was notified of the incident. No further details were released.
