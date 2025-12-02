Toronto garbage truck driver struck, killed by the vehicle he was operating: police

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a garbage truck worker was struck and killed Tuesday morning by the vehicle he was operating.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road.

The driver died at the scene, police said.

The Ministry of Labour was notified of the incident. No further details were released.