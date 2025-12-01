Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man found guilty of three terrorism-related charges tied to ISIS

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2025 7:55 pm
2 min read
An Alberta judge has found Jamal Borhot, 35, of Calgary, guilty of three counts of participation in a terrorist group after he travelled to Syria with his cousin in 2013 to fight for ISIS. View image in full screen
An Alberta judge has found Jamal Borhot, 35, of Calgary, guilty of three counts of participation in a terrorist group after he travelled to Syria with his cousin in 2013 to fight for ISIS. File Photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Alberta judge said a man who willingly joined an Islamic State group in the Middle East over a decade ago knew what he was doing and found him guilty Monday of three counts of participation in a terrorist group.

Jamal Borhot, who is now 35, was convicted after being charged with travelling to Syria in 2013 to assist in the terrorist activities of ISIS.

“The accused knew he was part of a terrorist organization and knew their goals,” Justice Corina Dario told Borhot in Court of King’s Bench Monday.

“The accused knew of or was willfully blind that this was a terrorist group. He was prepared to kill for his beliefs.”

Borhot is accused of travelling to Syria with his cousin Hussein Borhot in 2013 to fight for the Islamic State, entering the country illegally through Turkey.

Story continues below advertisement

Hussein Borhot, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in May 2022 in a separate trial.

Jamal Borhot's cousin Hussein Borhot (pictured here) was sentenced to 12 years in prison in a separate trial in May 2022. The two men travelled to Syria together in 2013 to join ISIS. View image in full screen
Jamal Borhot’s cousin Hussein Borhot (pictured here) was sentenced to 12 years in prison in a separate trial in May 2022. The two men travelled to Syria together in 2013 to join ISIS. Global News

Dario said Borhot participated in violent acts, actively recruited others to join the cause and worked in administration. She said Borhot was imprisoned by the Islamic State for stealing medication.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She said Borhot had strong beliefs in the terrorist cause.

“He used firearms with the intention to kill anyone who was not Muslim. These are terrorist activities,” she said.

Borhot, who had been free on bail for the past five years, was taken into custody after court despite his lawyer asking he remain free until his sentencing on Jan. 16.

“Based on the gravity of the offence it would undermine the administration of justice at this point to not revoke bail,” Dario said.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the latest step in a five-year legal odyssey that began after Mounties charged Borhot in 2020.

The case dragged its way through the courts to the point Borhot made an unsuccessful attempt to have the case tossed due to delays.
Prosecutor Kent Brown said he was relieved the case is coming to an end.

“It’s been a long process, a lot of work done by everybody so just having a conclusion or most of a conclusion is definitely a good spot to be,” he told reporters outside court.

An Alberta judge said Monday that Jamal Borhot, 35, knew he was joining a terrorist organization when he travelled to Syria in 2013 to fight for ISIS. View image in full screen
An Alberta judge said Monday that Jamal Borhot, 35, knew he was joining a terrorist organization when he travelled to Syria in 2013 to fight for ISIS. File Photo

Brown said Borhot could face up to 10 years maximum on each of the three charges and the possibility they would be served consecutively.
“He could be looking at a very significant hit.”

Borhot’s lawyer, Pawel Milczarek wasn’t willing to guess what the prosecution would be asking for.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the reality of these sorts of offences is that there’s usually a high sentence imposed. I’m not going to guess what the Crown is going to come in at,” he said.

Milczarek said it’s a difficult day for the family.

“To say that the family and Mr. Borhot are anything but devastated by this ruling would be an understatement.”

Click to play video: 'Convicted Canadian terrorist living in “townhouse-style” prison'
Convicted Canadian terrorist living in “townhouse-style” prison
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices