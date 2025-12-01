More questions about FIFA costs as host First Nations receive $6M each

Send this page to someone via email

Questions are being raised about payments that were made to the three host First Nations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Global News has learned that $18 million has been paid to the Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation, with each getting $6 million.

However, there is no mention of any specific conditions attached to the money.

Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow said the money does come with clear guidelines for spending and that his community will be consulted; however, he did not elaborate further.

B.C.’s minister of tourism, arts and culture said she could not speak to specific details without the First Nations present.

“But what I can say is in our discussions that they are very interested in building capacity as well as participation and using the funds to build up long and lasting legacies for their communities as well as the next generation,” Anne Kang said.

BC Conservative finance critic Peter Milobar said the government should be clear and transparent with taxpayers about where the money is going.

“I think really what the public deserves is nothing less than pure transparency and an understanding of what the deliverables are going to be for any sums of money that are being distributed, not just to Indigenous communities, but to any community or partner around the whole FIFA experience,” he said.

The cost of hosting seven FIFA World Cup matches next year remains on track, the B.C. government said in a release in June.

The updated range for gross core costs of planning, staging and hosting the matches in Vancouver is now estimated to be between $532 million and $624 million, according to information provided by the province. The province estimates the portion it will contribute will be between $85 million and $145 million.

“Gross cost estimates increased as plans developed this year, particularly for safety and security and transportation,” the province said.

The province says the costs of the event will be offset by estimated revenues of between $448 million and $478 million, which is higher than it originally estimated in 2024.

Milobar said he would like to see the government reveal what the $18 million was given for and the overall cost of hosting the FIFA World Cup.

“People just need to know what is that deliverable, what is expected for the six million dollars,” he added.