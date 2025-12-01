Northwest Calgary homes seriously damaged in Monday afternoon fire

Residents of two homes in northwest Calgary will be looking for a new place to live after a fire on Monday afternoon.

Calgary Fire Department public information officer, Alex Kwan, said crews were called out to reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a home on Panamount Heights shortly after 2:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived the blaze had already spread to a second home, so they were forced to call for more resources.

Calgary police officers were also called in to block off several streets in the area.

Kwan said an occupant of one house was on hand to meet firefighters and a quick search confirmed there was nobody else inside either of the two homes.

“Once our crews were able to do that and they got back outside, we set up a water tower,” said Kwan. “That’s a large supply off of a ladder truck to put heavy amounts of water into the attic areas to extinguish the fire that way.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen CFD spoksperson Alex Kwan said initial reports were that the fire originated on the outside of one of the homes, but two fire investigators have been called in to help determine exactly where and how the fire started. Global News

While there was extensive damage visible to one of the homes, Kwan said crews were able to contain it mostly to the attic area of the second home.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Once that was done, it was safe to send our crews back inside to knock down any remaining fire (and) search the area thoroughly a second time.”

View image in full screen While one of the homes sustained extensive damage from the fire, firefighters were able to contain it mostly to the attic area of the second home. Global News

Luckily there were no reports of injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Initial reports were that the fire started on the exterior of one of the homes, but Kwan said two fire investigators have been called in to help determine exactly where and how the fire started.