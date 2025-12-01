Menu

Fire

Northwest Calgary homes seriously damaged in Monday afternoon fire

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 1, 2025 7:02 pm
1 min read
Residents of two homes in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Panorama Hills will be looking for a new place to live following a Monday afternoon fire. View image in full screen
Residents of two homes in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Panorama Hills will be looking for a new place to live following a Monday afternoon fire. Global News
Residents of two homes in northwest Calgary will be looking for a new place to live after a fire on Monday afternoon.

Calgary Fire Department public information officer, Alex Kwan, said crews were called out to reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a home on Panamount Heights shortly after 2:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived the blaze had already spread to a second home, so they were forced to call for more resources.

Calgary police officers were also called in to block off several streets in the area.

Kwan said an occupant of one house was on hand to meet firefighters and a quick search confirmed there was nobody else inside either of the two homes.

“Once our crews were able to do that and they got back outside, we set up a water tower,” said Kwan. “That’s a large supply off of a ladder truck to put heavy amounts of water into the attic areas to extinguish the fire that way.”

CFD spoksperson Alex Kwan said initial reports were that the fire originated on the outside of one of the homes, but two fire investigators have been called in to help determine exactly where and how the fire started. View image in full screen
CFD spoksperson Alex Kwan said initial reports were that the fire originated on the outside of one of the homes, but two fire investigators have been called in to help determine exactly where and how the fire started. Global News

While there was extensive damage visible to one of the homes, Kwan said crews were able to contain it mostly to the attic area of the second home.

“Once that was done, it was safe to send our crews back inside to knock down any remaining fire (and) search the area thoroughly a second time.”

While one of the homes sustained extensive damage from the fire, firefighters were able to contain it mostly to the attic area of the second home. View image in full screen
While one of the homes sustained extensive damage from the fire, firefighters were able to contain it mostly to the attic area of the second home. Global News

Luckily there were no reports of injuries.

Initial reports were that the fire started on the exterior of one of the homes, but Kwan said two fire investigators have been called in to help determine exactly where and how the fire started.

