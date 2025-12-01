Menu

Canada

Energy regulator cancels New Brunswick gas price cuts promised by Liberal government

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2025 2:24 pm
1 min read
Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt speaks to media prior to the first minister’s meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. View image in full screen
Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt speaks to media prior to the first minister’s meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. ldr
Gas price cuts that were set to come into effect in New Brunswick today have been cancelled by the province’s energy and utilities board.

Premier Susan Holt had campaigned in the 2024 election to eliminate the portion of the carbon adjuster tax on diesel and gas to help with the high cost of living.

On Oct. 30 Holt announced that the tax would be cut today and would save New Brunswickers about eight cents a litre.

The tax, introduced in 2022, passes the cost of federal clean fuel regulations for refiners and retailers onto consumers.

The decision by the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board says cutting the tax would be harmful to both petroleum wholesalers and retailers.

In a statement, Holt says it’s the board’s job to ensure the lowest possible price for consumers and she is frustrated her government’s efforts were undone.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

