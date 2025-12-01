Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teen receives four years in custody for fatal stabbing of Halifax high school student

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2025 12:26 pm
1 min read
Ahmad Maher Al Marrach is shown in an undated family handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout. View image in full screen
Ahmad Maher Al Marrach is shown in an undated family handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Halifax-area youth has been sentenced to four years in custody and three years of conditional supervision for fatally stabbing a high school student during a planned group attack last year.

The 16-year-old accused, who was 14 at the time of the attack, received the maximum sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

However, the youth court judge today reduced the sentence by 12 months, partly because the teen had already served more than 19 months in pre-sentence detention.

In January of this year, the accused pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, a well-liked Grade 10 student at Citadel High School in Halifax.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Court heard that on April 22, 2024, the killer and three other teens met at a downtown Halifax shopping mall where the accused stole a large kitchen knife from a discount store.

Story continues below advertisement

The group then took a bus to a parkade near the Halifax Shopping Centre, where one of the teens — a 17-year-old — had previously agreed with Al Marrach over text to have a one-on-one fight over a girl.

Trending Now

An agreed statement of facts says all four teens joined in attacking Al Marrach, but it was the 14-year-old who pulled a knife from his clothing and stabbed him in the chest.

Click to play video: 'Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax'
Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices