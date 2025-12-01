Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New Brunswick teen who pleaded guilty to stabbing death sentenced to conditional supervision

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 1, 2025 11:45 am
1 min read
The teen was 17 at the time of the offence in May 2024, so his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. View image in full screen
The teen was 17 at the time of the offence in May 2024, so his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A New Brunswick teenager who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a family member has been released under conditional supervision.

The teen was 17 at the time of the offence in May 2024, so his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

At the time, RCMP said officers responded to an assault in Nasonworth, N.B., at around 11 a.m. and found a 34-year-old man outside a residence who was suffering from “significant injuries.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man died at the scene, and a teen was arrested a “short time later” while walking down a street.

The teen pleaded guilty this past summer.

In a sentencing hearing in November, the judge said the teen had shown progress in rehabilitation during his time in pre-trial custody. The judge also said the teen had shown some responsibility for his actions that day, which the judge described as “out of character” and “abrupt.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The judge accepted a joint recommendation and said he believed the teen’s placement in conditional supervision for 42 months would give him the structure and guidance necessary to reduce his risk of recidivism.

The teen was ordered to have no contact with two of his relatives or the victim’s family, and to abstain from illegal drugs and alcohol.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices