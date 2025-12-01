New Brunswick teen who pleaded guilty to stabbing death sentenced to conditional supervision

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick teenager who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a family member has been released under conditional supervision.

The teen was 17 at the time of the offence in May 2024, so his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

At the time, RCMP said officers responded to an assault in Nasonworth, N.B., at around 11 a.m. and found a 34-year-old man outside a residence who was suffering from “significant injuries.”

The man died at the scene, and a teen was arrested a “short time later” while walking down a street.

The teen pleaded guilty this past summer.

In a sentencing hearing in November, the judge said the teen had shown progress in rehabilitation during his time in pre-trial custody. The judge also said the teen had shown some responsibility for his actions that day, which the judge described as “out of character” and “abrupt.”

The judge accepted a joint recommendation and said he believed the teen’s placement in conditional supervision for 42 months would give him the structure and guidance necessary to reduce his risk of recidivism.

The teen was ordered to have no contact with two of his relatives or the victim’s family, and to abstain from illegal drugs and alcohol.