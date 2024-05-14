Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.B. teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in man’s death

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 2:08 pm
1 min read
A 17-year-old youth from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged in connection with a homicide in the community. View image in full screen
A 17-year-old youth from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged in connection with a homicide in the community. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 17-year-old from Nasonworth, N.B. is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 34-year-old man.

RCMP say members of its Oromocto detachment, outside Fredericton, responded to an assault at a residence on Nelson Drive in Nasonworth around 11 a.m. Monday.

“When police arrived, they located a 34-year-old man outside of the residence who was suffering from significant injuries. The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” RCMP said in a news release.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The teen was found walking down a street “a short time later” and was arrested in connection with the incident.

The accused appeared in court Tuesday and was charged with second-degree murder.

Trending Now

“He was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on May 23 for a bail hearing,” police added.

Story continues below advertisement

No details were given about the incident or whether the victim and alleged assailant knew each other.

— with a file from The Canadian Press 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices