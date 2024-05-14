N.B. teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in man’s death

A 17-year-old from Nasonworth, N.B. is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 34-year-old man.
RCMP say members of its Oromocto detachment, outside Fredericton, responded to an assault at a residence on Nelson Drive in Nasonworth around 11 a.m. Monday.
“When police arrived, they located a 34-year-old man outside of the residence who was suffering from significant injuries. The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” RCMP said in a news release.
The teen was found walking down a street “a short time later” and was arrested in connection with the incident.
The accused appeared in court Tuesday and was charged with second-degree murder.
“He was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on May 23 for a bail hearing,” police added.
No details were given about the incident or whether the victim and alleged assailant knew each other.
— with a file from The Canadian Press
