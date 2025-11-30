Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

N.S. man faces child sex abuse, exploitation material charges

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 30, 2025 1:36 pm
1 min read
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 21-year-old man is facing several child sexual abuse charges after being arrested earlier this month.

Eskasoni RCMP say they responded to a report of a man causing mischief at a residence on Nov. 19.

When officers arrived, they learned the man had tried to enter a home in order to see a youth inside who investigators later determined the man had begun a relationship with in September.

Police say the relationship between the man and youth started online.

Eskasoni RCMP, alongside Richmond County District RCMP, arrested the 21-year-old at his home in Chapel Island, N.S.

A search warrant was also issued and used to seize an electronic device.

The man now faces three counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault, and one count each of luring a child, invitation to sexual touching, making child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and making sexually explicit material available to a child. He also faces break and enter charges, as well as mischief under $5,000, and uttering threats.

The 21-year-old remains in custody and is expected to make a court appearance at Sydney Provincial Court on Dec. 16.

Investigators add that there may be additional victims due to the man’s online presence.

